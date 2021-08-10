Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.