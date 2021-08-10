Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Earnings History for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.