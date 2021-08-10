Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $37.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

