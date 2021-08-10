Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.100 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. 263,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,740. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

