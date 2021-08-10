Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Electromed by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.