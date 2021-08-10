Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EA’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from continued strength in live services, primarily driven by Mass Effect Legendary Edition and It Takes Two. This was offset by decline in full-game revenues. EA witnessed rise in usage and engagement levels for its games including Apex Legends Season 9, FIFA 21, FIFA Ultimate Team, Madden NFL 21 and The Sims 4 while new games like Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered continue to gain momentum. EA has a strong slate of game releases for the rest of fiscal 2022, which are expected drive its top line further. Notably, shares of EA have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, stiff competition from the likes of Activision and Take-Two Interactive is a significant headwind.”

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.