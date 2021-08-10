Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 266.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. United Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 226,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

LLY opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

