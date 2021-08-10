Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.46. 20,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

