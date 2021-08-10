Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. 356,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,225,247. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

