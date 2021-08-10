Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 341 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.06. 707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

