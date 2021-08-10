Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.85. 39,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,058. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,579 shares of company stock worth $4,286,314 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

