Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $478,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Ensign Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.46. 732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

