ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €14.18 ($16.68) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.44 million and a PE ratio of -183.64. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

