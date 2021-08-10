Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 1,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

