Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.59. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 7,270 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.56 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

