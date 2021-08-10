Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.50. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

