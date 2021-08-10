Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years.
Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.50. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile
Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.
