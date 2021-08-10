Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Robert William Kirkwood Acquires 10,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Robert William Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 334,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,326,519.29.

Energy Fuels stock opened at C$6.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.23. The company has a market cap of C$985.74 million and a P/E ratio of -20.03. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.