Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 244.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,899. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

