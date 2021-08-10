EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.160-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,554. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

