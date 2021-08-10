EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 23.50 ($0.31). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 12,316,639 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43.

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

