Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.20.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.72 on Monday. Entegris has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $5,073,856. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

