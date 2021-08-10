Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Envestnet stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $89.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

