EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $1.05

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $669.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00157078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00147134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.07 or 1.00010753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00818302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

