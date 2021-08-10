Equal (EQL) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $777,083.50 and approximately $49,764.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

