Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,225,834. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $814.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $812.94. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $877.32.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.