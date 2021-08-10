Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $80.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

