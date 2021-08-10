ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.780 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ESE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

