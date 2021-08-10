Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) PT Raised to C$0.55

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EEYUF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30. Essential Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

