Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) PT Raised to C$0.55

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:EEYUF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30. Essential Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile
