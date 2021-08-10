Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 700,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $636.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.84%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

