Ethan Allen Interiors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,092 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,922% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

Shares of ETH opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $601.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.76%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

