EUNO (EUNO) Price Up 32.5% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $14.07 million and $6,044.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.14 or 0.01030873 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 180.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,282,246,698 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.