Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERFSF. HSBC lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $129.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

