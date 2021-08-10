Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $$111.25 during trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.55. Euronext has a twelve month low of $95.05 and a twelve month high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

