Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.32 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), with a volume of 115,131 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £7.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.