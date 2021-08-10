Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESEA stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $137.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

