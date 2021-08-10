EveriToken Reaches Market Cap of $160,122.42 (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. EveriToken has a total market capitalization of $160,122.42 and $654.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EveriToken has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One EveriToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006235 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken (EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

