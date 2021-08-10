Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.07. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

