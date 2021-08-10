Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.90 ($34.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

