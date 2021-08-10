Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.99

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.99 and last traded at C$41.84, with a volume of 37085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 37.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8793011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.67%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

