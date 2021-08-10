eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.79. 8,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,735,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.62 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

