Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 1,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

EXETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

