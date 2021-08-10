Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Announces Earnings Results

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 1,021,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73.

In related news, CEO Andrew James Way purchased 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

