F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 113,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

