Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 380.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,371,770 shares of company stock valued at $809,414,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.87. The company had a trading volume of 336,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,474,043. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

