Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Fair Oaks Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FAIR remained flat at $GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Tuesday. 196,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,496. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.67.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

