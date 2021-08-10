Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Fair Oaks Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON FAIR remained flat at $GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Tuesday. 196,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,496. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.67.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.