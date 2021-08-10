Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax India from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE FIH.U traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.50. 8,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47. Fairfax India has a twelve month low of C$6.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.50.

In other news, Director Christopher Douglas Hodgson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,312.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

