Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. 59,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.