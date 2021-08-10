Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 2.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Fastly by 124.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

FSLY opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at $14,588,405.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

