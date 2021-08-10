FBD’s (FBH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of FBD (LON:FBH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON FBH opened at GBX 8.47 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. FBD has a 1-year low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.82.
About FBD
