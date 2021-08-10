FBD’s (FBH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of FBD (LON:FBH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON FBH opened at GBX 8.47 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. FBD has a 1-year low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.82.

About FBD

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

