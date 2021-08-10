Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $61.79 and a 12-month high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $328,410. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

