Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.78.

RACE stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,520. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

